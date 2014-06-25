FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Queiroz quits one-sided Iran marriage
June 25, 2014 / 8:33 PM / 3 years ago

Queiroz quits one-sided Iran marriage

Mark Gleeson

2 Min Read

Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Argentina at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SALVADOR (Reuters) - Iran coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed his decision to step down after their World Cup exit on Wednesday, calling his relationship with the country’s football association a one-sided marriage.

“I didn’t I receive any single concrete or attractive proposal to stay on over the last 11 months,” he told reporters after his side lost their last Group F match 3-1 to Bosnia to miss out on a first appearance in the knockout stages.

”As you can imagine I feel very proud and it’s an honor to work for Iran. I will always keep the country and the players in my heart.

“I fell in love with them (the players). But you can’t have a marriage when only one person wants to stay married and unfortunately it’s not the people on Facebook who make the decision,” he added after Iranian reporters told him social media was awash with demands he stay on.

”After going through the 11 months without hearing anything, I have been forced to make a decision.

“I have just come here to say thank you to all who have supported me and given me this opportunity to work for Iran.”

Queiroz showed a flair for the dramatic as he waylaid several direct probes about his future at the news conference, preferring to exhaust all question about the match before then making his announcement.

