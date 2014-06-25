FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2014 / 3:44 PM / 3 years ago

Iran unchanged as Bosnia bring in Ibisevic

Neil Maidment

1 Min Read

Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Argentina at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Iran, bidding to seal a shock last 16 World Cup spot, kept an unchanged starting line-up for Wednesday’s Group F clash with already eliminated Bosnia at the Fonte Nova arena.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz decided to keep faith with the players who earned a 0-0 draw with Nigeria and came close to a surprise draw with Argentina, eventually losing 1-0.

Bosnia coach Safet Susic made five changes to his side, including naming striker Vedad Ibisevic up front alongside Edin Dzeko for the first time in the tournament.

Full backs Avdija Vrsajevic and Sead Kolasinac also start, along with central midfielders Tino Sven Susic, the coach’s nephew, and Anel Hadzic.

editing by Justin Palmer

