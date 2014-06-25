Ozil happy to forego favored role as long as Germany win

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil passes the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates stadium in London May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Mesut Ozil is happy to forego his preferred role as playmaker as long as Germany keep winning, the midfielder told a news conference ahead of his side’s Group G showdown at the Pernambuco arena in Recife on Thursday.

The Germans face the United States in their final group game and a win or a draw would see them sail into the knockout stages as group winners.

“Everyone knows that I am a playmaker,” Ozil told reporters before his team’s final training session for the game. “But it’s the coach who decides and now I’m playing on the right.”

“I played there a lot in the past,” he said. “I don’t have all the freedom that I normally do (when I play in the middle) but that’s not an excuse. I’m very happy with my performance and what I can do, but my favorite position is another one.”

With a draw enough for both Germany and the U.S. to qualify, Ozil became the latest in a long line of players and coaches from both teams to dismiss suggestions that neither side would be going out to win the game.

“I believe that as a player, we never play for a draw. We play 90 minutes not to score a goal? No. Our purpose out on the pitch is to do our utmost to win,” he said. “We want to be first in the group, and that’s why we’re going to win.”

Top scorer in qualifying with eight goals for Germany, the 25-year-old is not worried by the fact that he has yet to find the net in Brazil.

“I know that in terms of football I can still get better but I‘m very happy with the two matches I’ve played,” he said. “The level of my football was very good. I still need to score goals, but I know what I can contribute and I need to show that.”

Several European teams having wilted in games that kicked off in the early afternoon, but Ozil is confident that his team is fit enough to cope with the hot, humid conditions in Brazil’s north-eastern coast when kickoff comes around at 1300 local time.

”We knew before the World Cup that conditions in South America are difficult, that it’s hot, but we have prepared.

Though expressing admiration for his American opponents, Ozil was adamant that his side would get the result they need in the final game to clinch group victory.

“We know that U.S. have a very strong, compact team, and they have a strong counter attack as we saw against Portugal,” he said.

“We cannot underestimate the U.S. but we also have a lot of potential in our team, and if we take advantage of all our talents it will be difficult to beat us.”