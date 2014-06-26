FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany vs United States to go ahead despite rain: FIFA
June 26, 2014

Germany vs United States to go ahead despite rain: FIFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's national soccer player Lukas Podolski (R) and his team mates warm up during a training session of the German team in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany and the United States will play their last World Cup group match on Thursday as planned, despite torrential rain in the northeastern Brazilian city of Recife, soccer’s world governing body FIFA said on Thursday.

“The match will get started at 1pm (1600 GMT) as originally anticipated,” a FIFA spokeswoman said. “It is true there are heavy rains but the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

A draw between Germany and the U.S. would send both teams into the second round and eliminate Portugal and Ghana who also play on Thursday.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
