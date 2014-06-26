Podolski starts for Germany, U.S. drop Cameron

Germany's national soccer team player Lukas Podolski runs during a World Cup 2014 training session in the village of Santo Andre, north of Porto Seguro, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany forward Lukas Podolski was a surprise inclusion in Jochim Loew’s starting lineup to face the United States with both teams making two changes for Thursday’s Group G match.

Podolski will play as an attacking midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation in place of Mario Goetze, while Bastian Schweinsteiger comes into the holding midfield role for Sami Khedira.

Loew kept captain Philipp Lahm in midfield even though he struggled in their previous group match against Ghana in that position. Lahm played at fullback in the last two World Cups.

U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann dropped center-half Geoff Cameron, whose miskick handed Portugal the lead in their 2-2 draw, and replaced him with Omar Gonzalez, while left-sided midfielder Brad Davis came in for Alejandro Bedoya.