Omar Gonzalez of the U.S.(3) jumps for the ball with Germany's Thomas Mueller (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - The United States and Germany were goalless at halftime in their World Cup Group G match on Thursday, a result that would see both teams qualify for the last 16.

Germany looked the most likely to break the deadlock with the U.S. defense scrambling away several dangerous crosses and Omar Gonzalez making some last ditch tackles as the European side surged forward.

