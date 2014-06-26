FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Floods in Recife but U.S. vs Germany goes ahead
June 26, 2014

Floods in Recife but U.S. vs Germany goes ahead

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Torrential rain in the north-eastern Brazilian city of Recife played havoc with pre-match preparations for players and fans alike ahead of the World Cup Group G decider between the U.S. and Germany on Thursday.

Long tailbacks were seen on roads leading to the Pernambuco arena on the outskirts of the city with fans wading through waste-deep water to watch the game, which will go ahead at 1300 local time as planned.

The warm-ups of both teams were disrupted because of concerns about the pitch, with players forced to sprint and stretch behind the goal lines in order to preserve the wet playing surface for the game.

A draw between Germany and the U.S. would send both teams into the second round, knocking out Portugal and Ghana who also play on Thursday.

“The match will get started at 1pm (1600 GMT) as originally anticipated,” a FIFA spokeswoman said.

“It is true there are heavy rains but the match will go ahead as scheduled.”

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Ed Osmond

