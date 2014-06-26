Pepe back for Portugal for must-win Ghana clash

Spain's goalkeeper Pepe Reina arrives to attend a news conference at the Arena Baixada soccer stadium in Curitiba, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Pepe has returned to the center of Portugal’s defense for Thursday’s World Cup Group G match against Ghana after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Germany.

Portugal must win big in Brasilia against the Black Stars, who can also reach the last 16 with a victory, and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been forced to shuffle his team after midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were suspended from the squad just hours before kickoff for disciplinary reasons.

Muntari was in any case suspended after earning a second booking in last week’s 2-2 draw with Germany and Appiah deployed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, who came on as a substitute against Germany, alongside Mohammed Rabiu in central midfield.