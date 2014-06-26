Koreans find no way through against much-changed Belgium

Referee Benjamin Williams of Australia shows Belgium's Steven Defour the red card during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against South Korea at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois showed why he is considered among the world’s best by producing one superb first-half stop as South Korea’s unlikely bid to avoid a World Cup exit floundered on Thursday.

Courtois made an instinctive save to keep out Ki Sung-yeung’s low blast as the Group H clash produced no goals in the opening 45 minutes. Belgium’s Steven Defour was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge in the closing moments of the half.

The Koreans must beat already-qualified Belgium, who made seven changes to their starting side, and hope the result of the other group game between Russia and Algeria goes their way if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.