South Korea vs. Belgium - teams
June 26, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea vs. Belgium - teams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's national soccer players run during a training session at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

(Reuters) - Teams for Thursday’s 2014 World Cup Group H match between South Korea and Belgium at the Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo.

South Korea: 21-Kim Seung-gyu; 12-Lee Yong, 3-Yoon Suk-young, 5-Kim Young-gwon, 20-Hong Jeong-ho; 16-Ki Sung-yeung, 14-Han Kook-young, 17-Lee Chung-yong, 9-Son Heung-min, 13-Koo Ja-cheol; 18-Kim Shin-wook

Substitutes: 1-Jung Sung-ryong, 2-Kim Chang-soo, 4-Kwak Tae-hwi, 6-Hwang Seok-ho, 7-Kim Bo-kyung, 8-Ha Dae-sung, 10-Park Chu-young, 11-Lee Keun-ho, 15-Park Jong-woo, 19-Ji Dong-won, 22-Park Joo-ho, 23-Lee Bum-young

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 5-Jan Vertonghen, 15-Daniel Van Buyten, 18-Nicolas Lombaerts, 21-Anthony Vanden Borre; 8-Marouane Fellaini, 14-Dries Mertens, 11-Kevin Mirallas, 19-Mousa Dembele, 16-Steven Defour; 20-Adnan Januzaj

Substitutes: 2-Toby Alderweireld, 6-Axel Witsel, 7-Kevin De Bruyne, 9-Romelu Lukaku, 10-Eden Hazard, 12-Simon Mignolet, 13-Sammy Bossut, 17-Divock Origi, 22-Nacer Chadli, 23-Laurent Ciman

Referee: Benjamin Williams (Australia)

Compiled by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
