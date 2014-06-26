FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven changes for Belgium, Korea drop misfiring Park
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 26, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Seven changes for Belgium, Korea drop misfiring Park

Peter Rutherford

2 Min Read

Belgium's national soccer players Eden Hazard (L) and Divock Origi attend their training session in Mogi das Cruzes, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Belgium have made seven changes for their final World Cup Group H game against South Korea on Thursday, with captain Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen dropping out due to slight injuries while playmaker Eden Hazard starts on the bench.

Belgium, who have already qualified for knockout stages, have brought in Jan Vertonghen, Kevin Mirallas, Steven Defour, Anthony Vanden Borre, Moussa Dembele, Nicolas Lombaerts and Adnan Januzaj to the side at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo.

Striker Romelu Lukaku joins Hazard on the bench.

South Korea must beat Belgium and hope the result of the other group game between Russia and Algeria goes their way if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the last 16.

The Koreans have dropped goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong in favor of Kim Seung-gyu, while misfiring striker Park Chu-young is replaced by towering Kim Shin-wook.

Despite shipping four cheap goals to Algeria in a 4-2 loss in the previous game, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo has opted to retain the same back four for Belgium.

Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.