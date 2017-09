Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev (2nd L) prepares to save a ball headed by Algeria's Islam Slimani (3rd R) during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Alexander Kokorin’s sixth-minute header gave Russia a 1-0 lead against Algeria at halftime in their final World Cup Group H match on Thursday.

Russia will reach the last 16 if they win and South Korea fail to beat Belgium in the other match.