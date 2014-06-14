FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aggressive Colombia take 1-0 halftime lead vs. Greece
#Sports News
June 14, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Aggressive Colombia take 1-0 halftime lead vs. Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Jose Holebas (L) and Colombia's Teofilo Gutierrez fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Colombia tore into Greece from the off in their opening Group C match on Saturday, with a goal by left back Pablo Armero giving the South Americans a deserved 1-0 halftime lead.

Armero’s deflected shot squeezed past Greece goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis to send the majority Colombian crowd into early ecstasy at the Mineirao stadium and continue Greece’s dismal record of never keeping a clean sheet at a World Cup finals.

In another of the free-flowing games that have so far characterized the tournament, Greece worked their way back into the game with a close-range header from right back Vassilis Torosidis and a well-saved shot by Panagiotis Kone.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Nigel Hunt

