Greece's Mitroglou on the bench, veteran Gekas to start
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 14, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Mitroglou on the bench, veteran Gekas to start

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Greece's Kostas Mitroglou stretches during a training session in Athens May 19, 2014. Greece's coach Fernando Santos named his World Cup squad of 23 players on Monday. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou was left on the bench for their World Cup Group C opener against Colombia on Saturday, with coach Fernando Santos opting to deploy 34-year-old former Bundesliga top scorer Fanis Gekas.

Mitroglou, who has hardly played this year after a Greek record 15 million euro ($20.4 million) move to Fulham but was instrumental in leading his team to the finals, has only recently recovered from a knee injury.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman picked Teofilo Gutierrez to replace injured forward Radamel Falcao, who will be watching from the stands.

Gutierrez is joined by Victor Ibarbo up front as the South Americans seek to kick off their campaign with a win.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
