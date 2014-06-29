FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Van Persie back for Dutch, Kuyt wins 100th cap
June 29, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Van Persie back for Dutch, Kuyt wins 100th cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Robin van Persie of the Netherlands waves after the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match against Australia at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Robin van Persie returned to the Dutch attack for Sunday’s World Cup second-round match against Mexico while Dirk Kuyt will win his 100th cap and is likely to start on the left side of defense.

Van Persie was suspended for the Netherlands’ last game against Chile but returns to partner Arjen Robben. They have scored six goals between them at this World Cup.

Kuyt, usually a forward, played as left back against Chile and is likely to do so again. On the other side of the Dutch defense, Paul Verhaegh comes in as a surprise replacement for Daryl Janmaat.

Mexico make one change to the side that beat Croatia in their last outing, veteran midfielder Carlos Salcido coming in for the suspended Jose Juan Vasquez to win his 122nd cap.

Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond

