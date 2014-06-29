FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Rica and Greece fail to spark in goalless first half
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 29, 2014 / 9:02 PM / 3 years ago

Costa Rica and Greece fail to spark in goalless first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Dimitris Salpingidis attempts to score a goal but misses next to Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (on the ground) during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas once again impressed with a fine save late in the first half to keep Greece at bay in a largely dour and goalless opening 45 minutes in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

Navas stuck out a leg to deny Dimitris Salpingidis from close range following a teasing cross by Jose Holebas. Otherwise there were few goalmouth incidents of note with winger Christian Bolanos wasting a good early shooting chance for unexpected Group D winners Costa Rica.

Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.