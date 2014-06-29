Costa Rica and Greece fail to spark in goalless first half

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas once again impressed with a fine save late in the first half to keep Greece at bay in a largely dour and goalless opening 45 minutes in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.
Navas stuck out a leg to deny Dimitris Salpingidis from close range following a teasing cross by Jose Holebas. Otherwise there were few goalmouth incidents of note with winger Christian Bolanos wasting a good early shooting chance for unexpected Group D winners Costa Rica.
Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ed Osmond