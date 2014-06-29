Costa Rica and Greece fail to spark in goalless first half

Greece's Dimitris Salpingidis attempts to score a goal but misses next to Costa Rica's Junior Diaz (on the ground) during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas once again impressed with a fine save late in the first half to keep Greece at bay in a largely dour and goalless opening 45 minutes in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

Navas stuck out a leg to deny Dimitris Salpingidis from close range following a teasing cross by Jose Holebas. Otherwise there were few goalmouth incidents of note with winger Christian Bolanos wasting a good early shooting chance for unexpected Group D winners Costa Rica.