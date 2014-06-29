Bolanos back for Costa Rica's last 16 clash with Greece

Costa Rica national soccer team head coach Jorge Luis Pinto listens to a question at a news conference at the Pernambuco arena in Recife June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Costa Rica coach Jorge Luis Pinto restored winger Christian Bolanos to the Ticos starting lineup to face Greece in their World Cup last 16 clash on Sunday.

With his team already qualified, Bolanos was replaced by Randall Brenes for the final Group D game against England, although he did come on as a second-half substitute as the Costa Ricans secured the point they needed to win the group.

Greece attacking midfielder Pangiotis Kone has not recovered from a muscle injury sustained in the final group game against Ivory Coast and was replaced by Andreas Samaris, who scored the opening goal against the Ivorians after replacing Kone.

The winners will play Netherlands in the quarter-finals.