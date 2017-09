France's Paul Pogba reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Nigeria during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - France and Nigeria were drawing 0-0 after a hard-fought first half in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday.

The best chance fell to France midfielder Paul Pogba but his sweetly-struck volley was well saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.