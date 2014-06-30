FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

France vs Nigeria: teams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teams for Monday’s 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between France and Nigeria at the Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia.

France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2–Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 21-Laurent Koscielny, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye; 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba; 10-Karim Benzema, 9-Olivier Giroud

Substitutes: 5-Mamadou Sakho, 7-Remy Cabella, 11-Antoine Griezmann, 12-Rio Mavuba, 13-Eliaquim Mangala, 15-Bacary Sagna, 16-Stephane Ruffier, 17-Lucas Digne, 18-Moussa Sissoko, 20-Loic Remy, 22-Morgan Schneiderlin, 23-Mickael Landreau

Nigeria: 1-Vincent Enyeama; 5-Efe Ambrose, 13-Juwon Oshaniwa, 22-Kenneth Omeruo, 2-Joseph Yobo; 10-John Obi Mikel, 17-Ogenyi Onazi, 7-Ahmed Musa, 11-Victor Moses; 8-Peter Odemwingie, 9-Emmanuel Emenike

Substitutes: 3-Ejike Uzoenyi, 4-Ruben Gabriel, 6-Azubuike Egwuekwe, 12-Kunde Odunlami, 14-Godfrey Oboabona, 15-Ramon Azeez, 16-Austine Ejide, 19-Uche Nwofor, 20-Michael Uchebo, 21-Chigozie Agbim, 23-Shola Ameobi

Referee: Mark Geiger (United States)

Compiled by Narottam Medhora

