Giroud one of six changes for France, Moses in for Nigeria
June 30, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Giroud one of six changes for France, Moses in for Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's national soccer team head coach Didier Deschamps conducts a training session at the Botafogo soccer club's Santa Cruz stadium in Ribeirao Preto, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRASILIA (Reuters) - France coach Didier Deschamps made six changes to his starting lineup for their World Cup last 16 clash with Nigeria on Monday, recalling striker Olivier Giroud but there was no place for defender Mamadou Sakho.

Giroud starts in place of Antoine Griezmann and reunites with Karim Benzema in attack, with Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi joined in the midfield trio by Yohan Cabaye, who is back after suspension and takes over from Morgan Schneiderlin.

Laurent Koscielny retains his place at the heart of the defense alongside Raphael Varane, who takes over from Sakho who had been an injury concern before kickoff.

Nigeria made one forced changed to their starting lineup, with Victor Moses coming in for midfielder Michael Babatunde, who broke his wrist in the 3-2 defeat by Argentina last time out.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Justin Palmer

