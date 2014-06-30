Germany and Algeria all square at halftime

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany and Algeria were goalless at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday with the North Africans starting strongly but indebted to keeper Rais Mbolhi who made an outstanding double save.
Mbolhi first parried a shot by Toni Kroos after 41 minutes and then blocked a follow-up effort from Mario Goetze.
Algeria had the ball in the net after 17 minutes when Islam Slimani headed home a cross by El Arabi Soudani but the forward was correctly ruled offside.
Writing by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ken Ferris