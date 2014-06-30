FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany and Algeria all square at halftime
June 30, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Germany and Algeria all square at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Algeria's Rais Mbolhi (C) makes a save next to teammate Rafik Halliche and Germany's Shkodran Mustafi during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany and Algeria were goalless at halftime in their World Cup last-16 match on Monday with the North Africans starting strongly but indebted to keeper Rais Mbolhi who made an outstanding double save.

Mbolhi first parried a shot by Toni Kroos after 41 minutes and then blocked a follow-up effort from Mario Goetze.

Algeria had the ball in the net after 17 minutes when Islam Slimani headed home a cross by El Arabi Soudani but the forward was correctly ruled offside.

Writing by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
