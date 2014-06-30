FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany vs. Algeria - teams
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 30, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Germany vs. Algeria - teams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Algeria's national soccer team players attend a training session at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre June 29, 2014. Algeria will meet Germany for their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game in Porto Alegre on June 30. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Teams for Monday’s 2014 World Cup Round of 16 match between Germany and Algeria at the Beira Rio stadium, Porto Alegre.

Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 20-Jerome Boateng, 17-Per Mertesacker, 4-Benedikt Hoewedes; 7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 16-Philipp Lahm, 21-Shkodran Mustafi, 18-Toni Kroos, 8-Mesut Ozil, 19-Mario Goetze; 13-Thomas Mueller

Substitutes: 2-Kevin Grosskreutz, 3-Matthias Ginter, 5-Mats Hummels, 6-Sami Khedira, 9-Andre Schuerrle, 10-Lukas Podolski, 11-Miroslav Klose, 12-Ron-Robert Zieler, 14-Julian Draxler, 15-Erik Durm, 22-Roman Weidenfeller, 23-Chrisoph Kramer

Algeria: 23-Rais Mbolhi; 4-Essaid Belkalem, 5-Rafik Halliche, 3-Fauzi Ghoulam, 20-Aissa Mandi; 8-Mehdi Lacen, 10-Sofiane Feghouli, 19-Saphir Taider, 22-Mehdi Mostefa; 13-Islam Slimani, 15-El Arabi Soudani

Substitutes: 1-Cedric Si Mohamed, 2-Madjid Bougherra, 6-Djamel Mesbah, 7-Hassan Yebda, 9-Nabil Ghilas, 11-Yacine Brahimi, 12-Carl Medjani, 14-Nabil Bentaleb, 16-Mohamed Lamine Zemmamouche, 17-Liassine Cadamuro, 18-Abdelmoume Djabou, 21-Riyad Mahrez

Referee: Sandro Ricci (Brazil)

Compiled by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.