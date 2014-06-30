Germany forced into changes for Algeria match

Germany's national soccer coach Joachim Loew (C) gives instructions to his players during a training session at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 29, 2014. German will play against Algeria on June 30 in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Henry Romero

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Germany coach Joachim Loew was forced to make changes to his starting lineup for the World Cup last-16 clash with Algeria on Monday with defender Mats Hummels ruled out with flu and winger Lukas Podolski sidelined by a thigh injury.

Shkodran Mustafi replaced Hummels and forward Mario Goetze was brought in for Podolski.

Loew stuck with Bastian Schweinsteiger in the midfield ahead of Sami Khedira who starting Germany’s first two group matches.

Algeria coach Vahid Halilhodzic made wholesale changes to his starting 11, bringing in five new faces and leaving out Yacine Brahimi and Abdelmoume Djabou in favor of Medhi Lacen and El Arbi Soudani.