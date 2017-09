Switzerland's Valon Behrami fouls Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The World Cup last 16 match between Argentina and Switzerland on Tuesday went into extra time with the teams level at 0-0 after 90 minutes.