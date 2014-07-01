Lavezzi replaces Aguero for Argentina against Switzerland

Argentine national soccer team players Lionel Messi (L) and Ezequiel Lavezzi exercise during a training session for the 2014 World Cup at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella has chosen Ezequiel Lavezzi to play up front alongside Lionel Messi in their last 16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday.

Lavezzi starts instead of Sergio Aguero, who is suffering from a thigh strain. He had come on to replace the forward in Argentina’s last two Group E games against Nigeria and Iran.

The change is the only one from the side that started Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Africans.

Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld named an unchanged side from the one that started against Honduras last week. Xherdan Shaqiri starts up front hoping to maintain the fine form that brought him a hat-trick in the 3-0 win.

Switzerland have never beaten Argentina in six previous meetings.