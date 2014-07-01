Lone protester disrupts U.S.-Belgium World Cup clash

The U.S. team drink water during a break in their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - A lone protester, wearing a t-shirt with the slogan ‘Save Favelas Children’, interrupted Tuesday’s World Cup match between the United States and Belgium.

The game was temporarily halted in the first half by referee Djamel Haimoudi when the man ran onto the Arena Fonte Nova pitch in Salvador and spent more than a minute walking around the field.

Security staff initially made no attempt to stop the pitch invader before they eventually ran on and apprehended him and the game resumed.

The intruder high-fived Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who then pointed him in the direction of the tunnel and the arriving security staff.