Brazil vs Colombia

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil play Colombia in a World Cup quarter-final match in Fortaleza on Friday.

Where: The Castelao arena, Fortaleza

Capacity: 60,342

When: Friday, July 4, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: not yet named

Probable teams:

Brazil: 12-Julio Cesar; 2-Daniel Alves, 3-Thiago Silva, 4-David Luiz, 6-Marcelo; 5-Fernandinho, 11-Oscar, 16-Ramires, 7-Hulk; 9-Fred, 10-Neymar

Colombia: 1-David Ospina; 2-Cristian Zapata, 3-Mario Yepes, 6-Carlos Sanchez, 18-Juan Zuniga, 7-Pablo Armero; 8-Abel Aguilar, 11-Juan Cuadrado, 10-James Rodriguez, 9-Teofilo Gutierrez, 21-Jackson Martinez

Key stats:

* History is in Brazil’s favor, with a 60 percent win rate against Colombia during the 25 matches between the teams. Brazil have scored 55 goals to Colombia’s 11.

* Brazil have, however, had a less efficient attack than Colombia during the World Cup, scoring once in every six shots at goal. Colombia have scored a goal for every three attempts on target.

* Colombia are the second highest scoring team in the World Cup behind the Netherlands with 11 goals.

* Colombia’s attacking midfielder James Rodriguez is the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals.

Previous meetings: The teams have played each other 25 times, with Brazil winning 15 and Colombia two.

Last meeting: Nov. 14, 2012, New York, United states, friendly - Brazil 1 Colombia 1.