Costa Rican player Keylor Navas waves after arriving at Juan Santamaria airport in Alajuela, before traveling to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - The Netherlands looked the more likely team to score but were unable to break the resistance of underdogs Costa Rica during a goalless first half of their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the sides on level terms including one from Robin van Persie after 21 minutes, another from Memphis Depay and a third from a Wesley Sneijder free kick.