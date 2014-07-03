Netherlands vs Costa Rica

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - The Netherlands will play Costa Rica in a World Cup quarter-final match in Salvador on Saturday.

Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Saturday, July 5, 1700 local (2000 GMT/4 PM ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

Netherlands: 1-Jasper Cillessen; 7-Daryl Janmaat, 3-Stefan de Vrij, 2-Ron Vlaar, 4-Bruno Martins Indi, 15-Dirk Kuyt; 5-Daley Blind; 8-Jonathan de Guzman, 10-Wesley Sneijder; 9-Robin van Persie, 11-Arjen Robben.

Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 4-Michael Umana, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 2-Johnny Acosta, 15-Junior Diaz; 7-Christian Bolanos, 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell.

Key stats:

* This is the first match between the two teams.

* Costa Rica have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

* Costa Rica are unbeaten in their three matches against European teams at the 2014 World Cup.

* Costa Rica could become the first CONCACAF team to reach the World Cup semi-finals since the United States did so in the first ever tournament in 1930.

* The Netherlands have come from behind to win three times at the 2014 World Cup, equal to West Germany in 1970. No team has achieved this four times at a World Cup.

* Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder have scored six World Cup goals. They both need one more goal to equal Dutch record holder Johnny Rep.