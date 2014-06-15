FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toure starts, Drogba benched for Ivory Coast vs. Japan
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 15, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Toure starts, Drogba benched for Ivory Coast vs. Japan

Toby Davis

1 Min Read

Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure reacts during an interview following the launch of Puma's kits for nine African national soccer teams at the Design Museum in London November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Yaya Toure was included in Ivory Coast’s starting lineup for their opening World Cup Group C game against Japan on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Talismanic striker Didier Drogba, however, drops to the bench, with Swansea City’s Wilfried Bony coming in to lead the Ivorian line.

Japan, who have kept only one clean sheet in their last nine matches, welcome back captain Makoto Hasebe to provide cover in front of a porous back four.

Japan will look to Manchester United’s Shinji Kagawa to provide their creative spark.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.