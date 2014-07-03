FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina vs Belgium
July 3, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina vs Belgium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Argentina play Belgium in a World Cup quarter-final in Brasilia on Saturday.

Where: National stadium, Brasilia

Capacity: 69,349

When: Saturday, July 5, 1300 local (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Referee: TBA

Probable teams:

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 17-Federico Fernandez, 23-Jose Basanta; 5-Fernando Gago, 14-Javier Mascherano; 22-Ezequiel Lavezzi, 10-Lionel Messi, 7-Angel Di Maria; 9-Gonzalo Higuain

Belgium: 1-Thibaut Courtois; 2-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Vincent Kompany, 15-Daniel van Buyten, 5-Jan Vertonghen; 6-Axel Witsel, 8-Marouane Fellaini; 14-Dries Mertens, 10-Eden Hazard, 7-Kevin De Bruyne; 17-Divock Origi

Key stats:

Argentina forward Lionel Messi has been man of the match in all four of his nation’s outings at the finals, netting four goals and setting up Angel Di Maria to score the winner against Switzerland in the last 16.

Saturday’s match will be Messi’s 91st international, equalizing Argentina great Diego Maradona in joint sixth on the nation’s all-time list.

Argentina have survived six of the seven times they have had to play extra time or a shootout at the World Cup - their only defeat was on penalties to Germany in the 2006 quarter-finals.

Belgium’s victory against the United States in the last 16 meant they equalled their record of seven straight wins in all competitions from 1979-80.

Belgium are through to the last eight for the second time after Mexico 1986.

Previous meetings:

Argentina and Belgium have played each other four times, with the South Americans winning three and the Europeans one, a shock success at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Last meeting:

They last met when Argentina beat Belgium 2-0 in the 1986 semi-finals, Maradona scoring both goals.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris

