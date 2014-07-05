FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three changes for Argentina, Origi leads Belgian line
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 5, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Three changes for Argentina, Origi leads Belgian line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Argentina gave first starts to Lucas Biglia, Martin Demichelis and Jose Basanta for their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium on Saturday and the Europeans stuck with Divock Origi in attack.

Center back Demichelis replaced Federico Fernandez and Basanta took the place of suspended left back Marcos Rojo, who collected a second yellow card in the 1-0 extra time win over Switzerland in the last 16. Biglia starts in midfield ahead of Fernando Gago.

Belgium made one change from the 2-1 extra time win over the United States in the previous round with attacking midfielder Kevin Mirallas starting ahead of Dries Mertens. Striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored the crucial second against the U.S., again starts on the bench.

Sergio Aguero was back among the substitutes for Argentina after the forward missed the Swiss win because of a leg muscle injury.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.