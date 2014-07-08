FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Records in Brazil's 7-1 World Cup loss to Germany
#Sports News
July 8, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Records in Brazil's 7-1 World Cup loss to Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Germany on Tuesday broke a host of records, both for the World Cup and for the hosts and five-times champions:

* It equalled Brazil’s worst-ever defeat, a 6-0 thrashing by Uruguay at the 1920 Copa America.

* It was by far their worst loss at the World Cup, easily surpassing the 3-0 reverse to France in the 1998 final.

* It was Brazil’s first home defeat in a competitive match since they lost 3-1 to Peru in the Copa America in 1975, also in Belo Horizonte.

* It was Brazil’s first home defeat in any match since they were beaten 1-0 by Paraguay in 2002.

* Brazil joined Zaire and Haiti as the only team to go into the halftime break losing by five or more goals at halftime.

* The only previous time Brazil conceded seven goals or more in a match was an 8-4 friendly loss to Yugoslavia in 1934.

* Miroslav Klose’s second goal for Germany made him the World Cup’s all-time record scorer with 16 goals, eclipsing former Brazil striker Ronaldo. Ronaldo was in the stadium, commentating for Globo television.

* Brazil’s previous heaviest defeat to Germany was 2-0 in a 1986 friendly.

* Germany became the first team to score seven goals in a World Cup semi-final.

* The last team to score six or more goals in a World Cup semi-final were West Germany when they beat Austria 6-1 in 1954. Argentina and Uruguay both won 6-1 in the 1930 semi-finals.

Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Iain Rogers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
