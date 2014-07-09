FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
David Luiz not the only one to blame, says Mourinho
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 9, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

David Luiz not the only one to blame, says Mourinho

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City at the Stamford Bridge in London May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho spoke out in David Luiz’s defense on Wednesday, saying his former player should not be singled out for blame in Brazil’s 7-1 World Cup semi-final thrashing by Germany.

Mourinho, who last month sold the defender to Paris St Germanic for an estimated 50 million pounds ($85.08 million), said the whole team must share responsibility for the rout.

“I don’t think it is fair to separate a player from the team, because the team was very bad,” Mourinho told Yahoo, for whom he is a World Cup ambassador, after Tuesday’s match in Belo Horizonte.

”(Did) David make mistakes? Yes, he did, but Dante made mistakes, Marcelo made mistakes, Fernandinho made mistakes, the team as a team made mistakes.

”I think everyone who is a player, everyone who is a coach, everyone who is not involved in the World Cup we are feeling really, really sorry for them.

“In 50 years time, kids will (still) know that Brazil lost at home 1-7 to Germany.”

The Chelsea boss said Brazil thought team spirit would see them through even without key player Neymar, who was injured, and suspended captain Thiago Silva.

“But it was not enough,” he added. “In the semi-finals they faced a team who is better than them. A team who behaves with a fantastic stability and confidence. Everything went in (Germany‘s) direction.”

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)

Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.