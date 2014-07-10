Argentina 'not intimidated' by Germany, says Higuain

Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain (top) falls on Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Argentina are not intimidated by facing Germany in the World Cup final despite seeing them tear hosts Brazil to shreds in the semis, striker Gonzalo Higuain said on Wednesday.

“There’s no intimidation, not at all. There is respect. They will also be worried that Argentina is in the final,” Higuain told reporters after his side beat the Netherlands 4-2 in a penalty shootout to book a place in the final.

Germany thrashed Brazil 7-1 on Tuesday in one of the most shocking results in soccer history, but Higuain said Argentina had no reason to fear anyone.

“We’re in the final and the other stuff doesn’t matter. Everyone who plays struggles and fights to the death.”

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time in their semi-final on Wednesday.