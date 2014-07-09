FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina, Dutch level at 0-0 at halftime in semi
#Sports News
July 9, 2014 / 9:09 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina, Dutch level at 0-0 at halftime in semi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Daley Blind of the Netherlands (rear) and Argentina's Lionel Messi fight for the ball during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Argentina and the Netherlands were level at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday with Lionel Messi’s side having most of the play and creating the best chances.

Messi’s low free kick around the wall was saved by Jasper Cillessen in the 15th minute and Ezequiel Garay’s diving header from Ezequiel Lavezzi’s whipped-in corner went over the bar with the Argentina defender under pressure from Ron Vlaar.

The winners will play Germany in the final on Sunday.

Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond

