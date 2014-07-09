FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robben laments "grim" World Cup exit
July 9, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Robben laments "grim" World Cup exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Javier Mascherano (L) and Lucas Biglia fight for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands (R) during extra time in their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Dutch striker Arjen Robben rued his team’s “grim” exit from the World Cup after being knocked out by Argentina in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

“It hurts but we gave it our all this evening and it’s grim going out in this way,” Robben told Dutch television after the game.

The Netherlands went out as they lost 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw over 120 minutes in Sao Paulo.

“Unbelievable. It’s tough, but that’s what sport is about,” said Dutch defender Ron Vlaar, who missed the first penalty. “I wasn’t nervous, I concentrated. It had to go in and it didn‘t.”

Editing by Nigel Hunt

