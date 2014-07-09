FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De Jong, Van Persie start for Netherlands
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2014 / 7:19 PM / 3 years ago

De Jong, Van Persie start for Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Netherlands' national soccer team player Nigel de Jong attends a news conference ahead of their quarter-final match against Costa Rica at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong was named in the starting line-up to face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, completing a remarkable recovery after straining his groin muscle in the last-16 game against Mexico on June 29.

The experienced 29-year-old had been a doubt for the rest of the tournament but he replaced forward Memphis Depay, who started the quarter-final against Costa Rica, suggesting that coach Louis van Gaal will use a 5-3-2 formation.

Striker Robin Van Persie also starts despite suffering from stomach problems before the game.

As expected, Argentina made two changes to the team who beat Belgium in the quarter-final.

Enzo Perez comes in to replace the injured Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo takes the place of Jose Basanta.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.