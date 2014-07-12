Sad Brazil players apologize to fans after another heavy loss

Brazil's Neymar (R) and teammates react after the 2014 World Cup third-place playoff between Brazil and the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Hosts Brazil lost 3-0 to the Netherlands in their final World Cup match on Saturday and their players apologized to fans after another hugely disappointing performance in the third-place match.

“I don’t think we deserved for it to end like this,” captain Thiago Silva said in a televised interview.

“We need to apologize to the fans, they booed us at the end, which is normal, they have feelings too. It’s very tough.”

Midfielder Oscar looked totally deflated after the defeat, which came just four days after Brazil were crushed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.

”What can you say. We came here hoping to win third place but we didn‘t, it wasn’t our day,” Oscar said. “We lost, there’s nothing to say.

”We lost a goal in two, three minutes and we were chasing the game.

“We are all very sad, the people are very sad, but we tried and we tried till the end.”

Robin van Persie got the first Dutch goal from the penalty spot in the third minute, Daley Blind added a second just 13 minutes later and Georginio Wijnaldum rounded it off with a third in stoppage time.