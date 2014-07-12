Scolari says future yet to be decided after loss

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against the Netherlands at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari said his future had not yet been decided after his team fell to another heavy defeat in their final match of the World Cup on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil lost 3-0 to the Netherlands to take fourth place in the tournament but Scolari said he would make a report to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) as planned and leave it up to them to decide his fate.

“That has to be decided by the president of the confederation as we agreed at the end of the competition we would give our positions to the confederation,” Scolari said when asked about his future as Brazil’s coach.

The president-elect of the CBF said on Friday that Scolari should keep his job because of the good work he did during his 19 months in charge.

Brazil were poor against the Dutch and the home players apologized for a defeat that came just four days after they were beaten 7-1 by Germany in the semi-final.

“I don’t think we deserved for it to end like this,” captain Thiago Silva said in a televised interview.

“We need to apologize to the fans, they booed us at the end, which is normal, they have feelings too. It’s very tough.”

Midfielder Oscar looked totally deflated after the defeat.

”What can you say. We came here hoping to win third place but we didn‘t, it wasn’t our day,” Oscar said. “We lost, there’s nothing to say.

”We lost a goal in two, three minutes and we were chasing the game.

“We are all very sad, the people are very sad, but we tried and we tried till the end.”

Robin van Persie got the first Dutch goal from the penalty spot in the third minute, Daley Blind added a second just 13 minutes later and Georginio Wijnaldum rounded it off with a third in stoppage time.