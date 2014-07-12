Early Dutch goal hands Julio Cesar unwanted record

Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Netherlands’ opening goal against Brazil on Saturday was the 16th conceded by Julio Cesar in World Cup matches, handing him the unwanted record of conceding the most goals at the finals for the five-times champions.

Julio Cesar was beaten from the penalty spot in the third minute and let in a second 14 minutes later in the third-place playoff match.

It was his 12th World Cup game over two tournaments in 2010 and 2014.

The previous record-holder was Taffarel, who conceded 15 goals in 18 games across three World Cups. Taffarel played in 1990, 1994 and 1998, taking home a winner’s medal in 1994.