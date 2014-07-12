FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scolari makes six changes for Netherlands clash
July 12, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Scolari makes six changes for Netherlands clash

Iain Rogers

1 Min Read

Brazil's national soccer team head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari attends a news conference at Mane Garrincha National stadium in Brasilia, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari made six changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s World Cup third-place match against the Netherlands, with Jo coming in to replace Fred at center forward.

Captain Thiago Silva returns to the center of defense after missing the 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany through suspension, while Maxwell replaces Marcelo at left back.

Scolari also dropped Hulk, Bernard and Fernandinho and deployed Ramires, Willian and Paulinho instead as Brazil seek to recover some pride against the 2010 runners-up, who lost to Argentina on penalties in Wednesday’s second semi-final.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal initially made a single change from the Argentina game, replacing Nigel de Jong with the more attack-minded Jordy Clasie in midfield.

However, Wesley Sneijder was injured in the warmup and Jonathan de Guzman will start in midfield instead at the national stadium in Brasilia.

Editing by Nigel Hunt

