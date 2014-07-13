Germany replacement Kramer lasts half an hour

Germany's Christoph Kramer feels his forehead after sustaining an injury during their 2014 World Cup final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer, called into the side for the World Cup final against Argentina minutes before kickoff following an injury to Sami Khedira, was himself substituted after 31 minutes on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kramer got a nasty blow to the head in a challenge with Argentina’s Ezequiel Garay in the 18th minute and carried on after treatment before leaving the field looking dazed to make way for Andre Schuerrle.

Khedira, originally named in the starting eleven, suffered a calf muscle injury during the warm-up.