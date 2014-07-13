FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany replacement Kramer lasts half an hour
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 13, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 3 years ago

Germany replacement Kramer lasts half an hour

Brian Homewood

1 Min Read

Germany's Christoph Kramer feels his forehead after sustaining an injury during their 2014 World Cup final against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany midfielder Christoph Kramer, called into the side for the World Cup final against Argentina minutes before kickoff following an injury to Sami Khedira, was himself substituted after 31 minutes on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kramer got a nasty blow to the head in a challenge with Argentina’s Ezequiel Garay in the 18th minute and carried on after treatment before leaving the field looking dazed to make way for Andre Schuerrle.

Khedira, originally named in the starting eleven, suffered a calf muscle injury during the warm-up.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.