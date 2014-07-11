FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian Rizzoli to referee World Cup final
July 11, 2014 / 6:53 PM / 3 years ago

Italian Rizzoli to referee World Cup final

Mike Collett

1 Min Read

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo (L) receives a yellow card from referee Nicola Rizzoli of Italy during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Italian Nicola Rizzoli will referee Sunday’s World Cup final between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana, Massimo Busacca, FIFA’s head of refereeing told Reuters on Friday before the official announcement.

Rizzoli, 42, took charge of the all-German Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley last year.

Among the other games he has refereed at the finals in Brazil are the extraordinary Group A match between champions Spain and the Netherlands on June 13 which the Dutch won 5-1.

Last season he was involved in an extraordinary incident when he awarded a penalty and then changed his mind after five minutes of angry protests during a Serie A match between AS Roma and Sassuolo.

Editing by Ken Ferris

