Germany, Argentina name unchanged teams for final

Argentina's national soccer team players joke around during their training session in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014, ahead of their 2014 World Cup Final soccer match against Germany on July 13. REUTERS/Darren Staples

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany and Argentina named unchanged starting line-ups for the World Cup final at the Maracana stadium on Sunday.

Germany coach Joachim Loew kept faith with the team that hammered Brazil 7-1 on Tuesday, with 36-year-old Miroslav Klose, who set at a World Cup record by scoring his 16th goal in the semi-final, leading the attack.

The side is also the one which started the quarter-final against France, when Philipp Lahm was switched to right back from midfield.

Forward Sergio Aguero was left out of the Argentina team with coach Alejandro Sabella preferring Gonzalo Higuain as a lone striker.

Martin Demichelis will again partner Ezequiel Garay in the center of defense with Lucas Biglia playing alongside Javier Mascherano in front of the back four.