Khedira pulls out of final with calf problem: DFB
July 13, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

Khedira pulls out of final with calf problem: DFB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's national soccer team player Sami Khedira gives away shirts to spectators as he leaves a ferry boat in the town of Santa Cruz Cabralia, north of Porto Seguro, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany midfielder Sami Khedira pulled out of the World Cup final against Argentina after suffering a calf injury in the warm-up, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Sunday.

Khedira was replaced by 23-year-old Christoph Kramer, the DFB added in a statement.

Apart from Khedira, Germany and Argentina both named unchanged starting line-ups for the match at the Maracana stadium.

Thirty-six-year-old Miroslav Klose, who set at a World Cup record by scoring his 16th goal in the semi-final, will lead the Germany attack.

Forward Sergio Aguero was left out of the Argentina team with coach Alejandro Sabella preferring Gonzalo Higuain as a lone striker.

Martin Demichelis will again partner Ezequiel Garay in the center of defense with Lucas Biglia playing alongside Javier Mascherano in front of the back four.

Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
