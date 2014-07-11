Penpix of Germany squad for World Cup final

Germany's national soccer team player Philipp Lahm (L) and his teammates run during a training session in the village of Santo Andre north of Porto Seguro July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany’s squad for Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) Age 28; 51 caps. Has confirmed his position as the undisputed number one in the team and among the best in the world with a string of outstanding performances. Played almost like a sweeper at times in their round of 16 game against Algeria, denied a last-gasp goal for France in their quarter-final and again stopped three Brazil chances in the semi-final’s second half as the hosts launched a desperate attempt for an early comeback.

Roman Weidenfeller (Borussia Dortmund) Age 33; 3 caps. Has not featured in the competition but despite that is an outstanding second choice to Neuer, offering stability and confidence with several seasons of top European football under his belt.

Ron-Robert Zieler (Hanover 96) Age 25; 3 caps. Despite not playing, has gathered important experience as one of the country’s outstanding prospects by being part of his first World Cup squad.

Defenders:

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) Age 25; 45 caps. Started the tournament as right-back to replace captain Philipp Lahm who moved into midfield but has shone as center back after a change of plans by coach Joachim Loew. Has finally found his form alongside central defender Mats Hummels. Has played in every game.

Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) Age 29; 103 caps. Started the tournament as center back alongside Hummels but was benched in the last two games with Boateng taking on his role.

Kevin Grosskreutz (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 5 caps. Quick and versatile, Grosskreutz, however, did not win the spot as the team’s left back starter in the tournament with Loew opting for the slower Benedikt Hoewedes.

Erik Durm (Borussia Dortmund) Age 22; 1 cap. Earned his surprise call-up but the quick left back was also kept on the bench, his lack of experience key as Germany initially were far from their best with several tight games including a 1-0 win over the United States, an extra-time victory over Algeria in the round of 16 and a 1-0 quarter-final win over France.

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 35 caps. Rose to the occasion and has become the stalwart in the team’s central defense. Has been equally effective up front thanks to his aerial prowess, scoring two goals in the tournament.

Benedikt Hoewedes (Schalke 04) Age 26; 27 caps. Versatile and strong, the trained central defender needed some time to find his footing as the team’s left back. But despite initial criticism from back home he completely shut out any Brazil attack down his wing in the semi-final. Offers little in terms of going forward, although strong in the air from set pieces.

Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich) Age 30; 112 caps. Among the world’s best right backs, he attempted a short-lived move to the central midfield that almost backfired during the tournament. It was only after his switch back to his old position that Lahm proved he is in a class of his own.

Midfielders:

Julian Draxler (Schalke 04) Age 20; 12 caps. Made only a brief substitute appearance in the semi-final but has established himself as part of the team going forward after the World Cup.

Matthias Ginter (Freiburg) Age 20; 2 caps. Another player for the future, Ginter was a surprise inclusion in the squad but has not made his first World Cup appearance yet.

Mario Goetze (Bayern Munich) Age 22; 34 caps. Arguably the biggest disappointment in the Germany squad as a lot was expected of the young, creative midfielder. Failed to claim a starting spot in the crowded Germany midfield and has been left on the bench in the latter stages of the tournament. Scored one goal in five appearances in Brazil.

Christoph Kramer (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Age 23; 4 caps. Made two substitute appearances and came close to scoring his first goal. The quick Kramer has already made a name for himself following his unexpected call-up for the World Cup. One for the future.

Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich) Age 24; 43 caps. Has shone brightly at the World Cup with his smooth passing and powerful shots. Was man-of-the-match in the semi-final demolition of Brazil, scoring two goals and orchestrating their attacking game with exceptional maturity.

Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich) Age 24; 55 caps. Another stellar World Cup for Mueller, who has led the German attack with five goals in six games. Arguably their most valuable possession so far in the tournament as he can rip open defenses with darting runs and cutbacks or can operate as an old-style center forward with equal ease.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Bayern Munich) Age 29; 107 caps. Was left on the bench for their opening group game against Portugal but the holding midfielder made a spectacular comeback to his very best form, combining perfectly with Sami Khedira to launch Germany’s offensive game from the back. Has won over German fans with scintillating performances after a disappointing Euro 2012.

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid) Age 27; 51 caps. Doubtful for the tournament following a cruciate ligament tear in November, Khedira has repaid his coach for trusting in him with outstanding performances. He added much needed spark from the holding midfield position and scored in their 7-1 win over Brazil in the semi-final, also setting up team mate Toni Kroos for another.

Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Age 28; 116 caps. Made one start and another brief substitute appearance after losing his automatic spot down the left wing. He is now almost third choice behind Mesut Ozil and Andre Schuerrle but his explosive pace and experience can always come in handy.

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) Age 25; 61 caps. Played in every game so far despite at times lacklustre performances. Loew kept faith in his creative midfielder and was paid back with his best game against Brazil.

Andre Schuerrle (Chelsea) Age 23; 38 caps. After each game Schuerrle’s claim for a starting spot becomes stronger with the fast winger having scored three goals while playing as a substitute. Drilled in two against Brazil to confirm his top form in the tournament.

Forward:

Miroslav Klose (Lazio) Age 36; 136 caps. After being benched at the start, veteran Klose earned a starting spot and has scored two goals to become the World Cup’s top scorer of all time with 16. He looks indefatigable in what is his last tournament. Expect the forward to do everything possible to crown his Germany career with what would be his first title.