Defi-ant Uruguayans laugh off new ten-ants shock

(Reuters) - Hordes of Brazilian ants have infiltrated Uruguay’s World Cup training camp and found their way into the players’ beds.

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera posted a photograph on twitter of hundreds of the offending insects scuttling over his bedsheets but said they were swiftly dealt with by staff at the camp near the city of Belo Horizonte.

“It was funny more than anything else,” Muslera told a news conference ahead of his side’s opening Group D match against Costa Rica on Saturday.

”We found ants in the beds, myself and (reserve goalkeeper Rodrigo) Munoz who’s sharing the room with me.

“But it was fine. They came straight away and changed the sheets and we slept well.”