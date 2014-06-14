FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suarez on the bench for Uruguay, Gamboa in for Costa Rica
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 14, 2014 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Suarez on the bench for Uruguay, Gamboa in for Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uruguay's national soccer team player Luis Suarez practices free kicks during a training session at the team's headquarters on the outskirts of Montevideo, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who has been recovering from surgery, was named among the substitutes for their World Cup Group D clash against Costa Rica on Saturday.

Coach Oscar Tabarez stuck to the starting 11 he had announced on Friday with Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan up front. He has also selected Christian Stuani over the more experienced Gaston Ramirez in midfield.

Cristian Gamboa will start at right back for Costa Rica after Heiner Mora broke his heel in training this week and withdrew from the squad.

Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.