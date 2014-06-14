Suarez on the bench for Uruguay, Gamboa in for Costa Rica

Uruguay's national soccer team player Luis Suarez practices free kicks during a training session at the team's headquarters on the outskirts of Montevideo, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who has been recovering from surgery, was named among the substitutes for their World Cup Group D clash against Costa Rica on Saturday.

Coach Oscar Tabarez stuck to the starting 11 he had announced on Friday with Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan up front. He has also selected Christian Stuani over the more experienced Gaston Ramirez in midfield.

Cristian Gamboa will start at right back for Costa Rica after Heiner Mora broke his heel in training this week and withdrew from the squad.