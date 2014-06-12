FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: England v Italy
June 12, 2014 / 6:48 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: England v Italy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - England play Italy in a Group D match in Manaus on Saturday.

Where: The Amazônia arena, Manaus

Capacity: 39118

When: Saturday June 14, 18:00 local (2100 GMT/5 PM ET)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

Probable teams:

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 5-Gary Cahill, 6-Phil Jagielka, 3-Leighton Baines; 4-Steven Gerrard, 14-Jordan Henderson; 19-Raheem Sterling; 20-Adam Lallana, 9-Daniel Sturridge, 10-Wayne Rooney.

Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 3-Giorgio Chiellini, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 2-Mattia De Sciglio; 16-Daniele De Rossi, 6-Antonio Candreva, 21-Andrea Pirlo, 8-Claudio Marchisio; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano

Key Stats:

- England lost to Italy on penalties in the quarter-finals of the European Championship two years ago.

- Andrea Pirlo is one of three current Italy players who won the World Cup in 2006 along with 36-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and 30-year-old midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

- Italy have reached the final in two of their last four major tournaments as well as a semi-final appearance at last year’s Confederations Cup.

Previous meetings: The two have played 24 times with England winning 8; Italy winning 9 and 7 matches drawn.

Last meeting: Aug 15 2012, Berne, Switzerland (friendly) – England 2 Italy 1

Compiled by Toby Davis in Recife, Brazil; editing by Justin Palmer

